 Ajisebiyawo, celebrates  Oyetola @66

Describes him as a Strategic planner and silent achievers

The Chairman,Olorunda North LCDA of the State of Osun, Mr. Abiodun Musbau Ajisebiyawo (Haji) has rejoiced with theGovernor of the State, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola on the celebration of his 66th birthday anniversary on Earth.

In a statement personally signed byAjisebiyawo on Monday , he described Governor Gboyega Oyetola as a visionary leader, an epitome of good governance and a man of many parts with different political strategies.

He further described Governor Oyetola as a strategic planner and an astute administrator who has used his wealth of political experiences cum administration to lead the party into many electoral victories, adding that his two years of administration in the State was full of bringing dividends of democracy to the good people of the State.

Ajisebiyawo further stated that Governor Oyetola used his political prowess and wisdom to coast to victory for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 Presidential election, which resulted in his recent appointment as the Southwest leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) Caretaker Committee member.

According to the Council boss, ” Governor Oyetola has united the ruling party members through his doggedness and administration acumen in many ways and he has also used God’s endowed wisdom to bring political bigwigs back to the fold of the ruling party and he has never relent in his efforts to take the state to a greater height in no distant time”.

Commending the state Governor for his selfless service to the good people of the State and wish him long life and prosperity in sound health.

