Ajimobi buried at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan

The remains of former Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi was buried on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. with strict adherence to coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.

The late Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was laid to rest privately in the presence of family members and invited clerics.

Ajimobi, aged 70, was confirmed dead at a Lagos-based hospital on Thursday.

The burial rites was performed by Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakry, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, who was supported by a renown Islamic preacher, Sheikh Muyideen Bello, and Alhaji Kunle Sanni, the Chairman, Muslim Community of Oyo State.

Some dignitaries present at the burial include Sen. Teslim Folarin, Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports and Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the APC governorship candidate in the 2019 general election.

Others are Chief Kola Daisi, Chief Kemi Alao-Akala, wife of former Oyo State Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala, Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari, Rep. Shina Peller, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, Mr Olamiju Alao-Akala and some former members of the Ajimobi cabinet.(NAN)

