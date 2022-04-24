Ajimobi, Abass-Aleshinloye extol late Alaafin’s virtues

By Akeem Abas

Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, son of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi and Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, the former Chairman, Oluyole Local Government council have joined in mourning late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

This is contained in their separate statements made available to newsmen on in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the late Alaafin died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital Ado-Ekiti.

Ajimobi described the death of Oba Adeyemi as a great loss to the Yoruba race and Nigeria, noting that he would be missed by people with great minds.

The former governor’s son in a statement he personally signed, described the late Alaafin as a repository of knowledge, history and impeccable personality.

According to him, we need to continue praying to God for his mercy and forgiveness over the loss of our great minds within a short period.

“Three top-class traditional rulers in this state have joined their ancestors within just five months. Kabiyesi Alaafin lived a good life.

“All we have we need to do now as Kabiyesi’s children is to continue to pray that Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest. Our people need to devote more time for prayers.’’

He called on the people to pray fervently for the departed fathers,Oba Saliu Adetunji, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi and other prominent people of the state.

Ajimobi condoled with the family of late Oba Adeyemi, praying that Almighty God would comfort them on this irreparable loss.

Abass-Aleshinloye, a former Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria(ALGON) in Oyo State commiserated with the Yoruba race over the passage of the foremost Yoruba culture and tradition custodian.

The House of Representatives aspirant in a statement he personally signed, said he received the news of Oba Adeyemi’s death a forthright first class traditional ruler with rude shock.

The ex- ALGON leader described the late Alaafin of Oyo as an icon of international status, whose contribution to the development of humanity transcended ethnic barriers.

He said the late Alaafin’s immense contribution to the development of Oyo town, Oyo state and Nigeria would forever be in gold prints.

“We will sorely miss Oba Lamidi Adeyemi. He was indeed a role model and a wise ruler, who without fear or favour ruled his people with great wisdom and high sense of humour.

“As mortals we never want our elderly ones to die, but the Holy Books said that all souls must taste death.

“So, we have to submit to the supreme will of the Almighty Allah from whom we came and unto whom we shall all return,” he said.

Abass-Aleshinloye urged the entire family of the late Alaafin to be consoled by the fact that he lived a good life, impacted lives and left great legacies.

“I pray that God would repose the soul of our departed Kabiyesi. May He comfort the family and the people of Oyo state,’’ he added.(NAN)

