Ajayi Crowther Alumni Launches New Branches In UK, US, Canada

The Ajayi Crowther University Alumni Association has expanded its global network with the launch of new branches in three countries, including the United States of America, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The association has also launched new branches in Abuja, Lagos, and Ibadan.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Alumni’s President, Busoye Ogunlade, in Ibadan on Monday.

He said the alumni inaugurated new executives that would run the affairs of the organisation in the aforementioned countries and states for the next three years.

The new branch Executives are:

ACU Alumni United States Coordinator: Temitope Okegbemiro

ACU Alumni United Kingdom (UK) Coordinator: Omowumi Yewande Ajayi

ACU Alumni Ibadan Branch Coordinator: Oni Ayodeji Emmanuel

ACU Alumni Lagos State Branch Coordinator: Oluwatobiloba, Babatunde-Ayoola

ACU Alumni Abuja Branch Coordinator: Slim-Wonah Oluwaseun Oluwatomi (nee Adetayo)

ACU Alumni Canada Coordinator: Seyi Adepoju.

According to him, it was part of his manifesto, when he contested for the position of the Alumni’s President, that he will expand the Alumni association across the globe, adding that the new branches are an exclusive launch pad for excellence.

Ogunlade said the Alumni Association has enjoyed full collaboration with the university and will look into ways to establish an endowment fund for research and support lecturers to mitigate brain drain.

Mr. Ogunlade noted that the marvellous support given to them by the management of the institution culminated in the successful launch of the new branches.

The President urged graduates of the institution to play a complementary role in driving reform and development in ACU, even as the university celebrates her 20th anniversary this year.

He said the new executives who will hold the affairs of each chapter comprise senior public servants and professionals in various fields of endeavours.

The President therefore called on all members to cooperate with the new officials to enable them to perform well, charging the new executives to lead by example and exhibit good leadership qualities at all times.

He equally called on members not to relent in their support to enable the new officials to thrive.

“On this note, we invite all old students of ACU to give the executives in their countries and states your unwavering support so that we can collectively, steadily and fearlessly navigate the tough terrain ahead of us,” Ogunlade said.

He added, “Members’ support would enable the new teams to build a strong, efficient, and prosperous alumni association to the glory of God and humanity.”

Mr. Ogunlade also added that the alumni association has launched its website, www.acu-alumni.com, for easy access to information on the institution and processing of transcript.

He advised members to register on the website for easy collation of names and disbursement of loans for small-scale businesses to members of the association.

“We have come up with different ideas to ease the burden on each student. This is why we created a new website to assist them in different ways, including disbursement of loans and processing their results and transcripts”.

Signed:

Busoye Ogunlade,

President, ACU Alumni.

March 24, 2025.