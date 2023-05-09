Ajaokuta Steel: Group applauds Buhari for paying off foreign debt of $495m

…Advocates inclusion of CSO representation in the APPIT

By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigerians advocating for the resuscitation of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, ASCL, SOYUZNIK (Soviet Union Alumni Association of Nigerian Engineers) and the CSOs Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel have commended President Buhari for the payment of $495m and freeing the steel plant from foreign debt and ownership.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Engr. Abdallah Mohammed Sanni of the SOYUZNIK Alumni, and the National Coordinator, CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta, Mohammed Bougei Attah, on Monday.

As the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration comes to a close and a new President is to be sworn in on May 29 few days from now, two groups of concerned Nigerians advocating for the resuscitation of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, ASCL, SOYUZNIK (Soviet Union Alumni Association of Nigerian Engineers) and the CSOs Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel have met to appraise the progress so far on the plant.

The meeting which held virtually on Saturday May 6 was facilitated by Engr. Abdallah Mohammed Sanni, a member of SOYUZNIK and moderated by Mohammed Bougei Attah, the National Coordinator of the CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The high level meeting of major stakeholders featured over 20 participants from across several countries, including Prof. Kolawale Ogundowole, a veteran SOYUZNIK and former President of the Alumni, Engr. Faniyi Fatokun, Dr. Andy Afadapa, all of SOYUZNIK alumni among others.

On the other hand, the CSOs group had in attendance Otunba Dele Ajayi-Smith, President of the African Citizen Development Foundation, ACDF, Lagos, Prof. Samaila Mande of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, Engr. Dr. Olugbenga Fadaremi and Dr. Suberu Ozigi that joined the interface from Russia.

The statement revealed that in an interactive presentations by the duo of Engr. Faniyi Fatokun and Dr. Vincent Dogo, a member of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team (APPIT) and Prof. Dr. Kolawole, participants were in agreement that the Buhari administration ending May this year performed creditably and satisfactorily judging from the success it achieved within the eight (8) years of his administration.

It stated,”In particular, the participants commended the Buhari administration for bringing to an end the legal tussle that hindered the progress of the ASCL for over 30 years.

“Also the participants were unanimous in commending President Buhari for having the political will to intervene in the London arbitration case that saw Nigeria paying off the judgment debt to the tune of $495m and freeing the steel plant from foreign debt and ownership.

“The participants further noted that the constitution of APPIT by the Buhari government is a good development as the Team is strategic in addressing the myriad of problems, internal and external forces confronting the revival. They therefore urged the incoming administration of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to maintain the Team as a way to complete their assignment that will lead to the full implementation of ASCL.

“Another very important area the meeting identified as key to the sustenance of the APPIT is the inclusion of a CSO representation in the APPIT. This they reason will ensure transparency, guarantee trustworthiness and promote inclusiveness as the CSOs are known as pressure groups that often represents the voice of the people. The groups therefore urge the government to revisit the earlier request by the CSO Coalition to include a member on the APPIT Committee.”

The statement further noted that in reviewing the policy documents for the operation of the plant, the meeting advised the government to revisit the initial working document prepared by some members of SOYUZNIK that served as the policy drive for the government in the last 8 years. The document is believed to have the approval of the Russian government and AFREMIX Bank International, the funding partners.

“However a Policy Brief and new book on “Steel Production and National Development: Strategic Options for the Incoming Administration”, which highlighted key issues in the implementation process and new developments are to be submitted to the incoming administration for review

“The meeting resolved at the close of deliberations that there is need to constitute a committee made up of members from SOYUZNIK and CSO Coalition. The Committee is to receive reports from the subsequent meeting of the groups for regular update with the government,” It stated.