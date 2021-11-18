Ajaokuta Steel Company: Stakeholders meet to appraise efforts ahead of Conference





Stakeholders from across the country on the proposed national conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project have met in Abuja ahead of the November 25 event.



The meeting which include members of the National Planning Committee, representative of Ajaokuta Steel Company, Unionists and media chief executives was held at the national Secretariat of the Conference.



The aim of the meeting was to appraise the activities so far in readiness for the national conference involving the public, private and the nonprofit sectors of the society. The attendance include the co-Chairman of the National Conference Committee, Dr. Lanre Adebayo, who doubles as Chairman of the meeting, Dr. Idris Jimoh, Chairman of the State Level Stakeholders Roundtable on Ajaokuta and Mr. Kenneth Enebe of the Iron and Steel Workers Union.



Others in attendance include Hajia Medina Dauda Nadabo of Voice of America (Nigeria), Mr. Kola Umar of Alok Global Ventures, Mr. Amoto Umar of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah, MBA, Secretary of the National Conference Committee on Ajaokuta Steel Project and President Muhammadu Buhari Industrialization Agenda. Mr. Wisdom Olisah of the national Secretariat was also on hand to provide the needed support.



With just one week to the conference, the stakeholders were unanimous in agreeing that the efforts so far put in place towards the upcoming event were highly commendation. In particular, the Chairman thanked the members for their commitment and patriotism through selfless investment in the project.

Furthermore, the Chairman said only posterity can pay every member of the struggle towards the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Project.

