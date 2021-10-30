Ajaokuta Revival Project: From Lokoja to Abuja

Following the successful hosting of the first State Level Stakeholders Roundtable on Ajaokuta Steel Revival in Lokoja this October, all hands are now on deck in preparation towards the national conference in Abuja in November.

According to a press statement signed by Mohammed Bougei Attah, Secretary, National Planning Committee,

the two events which are largely civil society organisations driven, are part of the Strategic Advocacy towards the revival of the steel complex and in supporting the efforts of present administration to bring back the industry to functional stage.



Already stakeholders from all sectors of Nigeria and beyond, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite and the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation have been mobilized.

President, Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare open the two-day conference while Abubakar Malami, SAN will give a Goodwill message at the event scheduled for November 25 in Abuja.



The Sole Administrators of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, his counterpart from the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) as well as feeder organisations in cables, metals and turnkeys are also been expected.



Lead CSOs from the academia, such as the University of Mines, Unionists from Extractive industries, such as the African Association of Mines and Steel Workers, non-governmental organisations and the media are already working towards the dates.



Hosted by NGO Network, a public-private interest support organisation in collaboration with the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA) and CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta.

