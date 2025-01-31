Ajaokuta LNG Plants Will Position Kogi as a Key Player in Nigeria’s Energy Sector – Governor Ododo

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has said the establishment of five Mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and its private sector partners will strategically position Kogi as an energy hub in Nigeria.

Governor Ododo made this statement on Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the LNG plants in Ajaokuta where he emphasized that the project will play a pivotal role in enhancing Nigeria’s energy landscape, fostering economic growth, improving energy access, and reinforcing Kogi State’s significance in the country’s industrial development

Governor Ododo described the LNG plants as a transformative investment that will not only position Kogi as an energy hub but also stimulate economic activities in the state.

“We are witnessing a historic moment that will redefine Kogi’s place in Nigeria’s energy sector.

This project is not just about gas production; it is about economic transformation, job creation, and ensuring that our state plays a central role in Nigeria’s energy future,” Governor Ododo stated.

He underscored the economic impact of the initiative, highlighting its potential for job creation, increased investment, and industrial growth, stressing that his administration’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce will find through expression in opportunities being created by new investment in the emerging energy sector.

Governor Ododo commended President Bola Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria’s energy transition and for mobilizing NNPC Limited and its private sector partners including Prime LNG, NGML/GASNEXUS LNG, LNG Arete, Highland LNG, and BUA LNG to establish the LNG plants in Ajaokuta.

He expressed optimism that the LNG plants will become a crucial part of Kogi’s energy infrastructure, significantly reducing carbon emissions while advancing sustainable energy solutions in Kogi state and Nigeria.

“With an initial combined production capacity of over 80 million cubic feet per day, these plants will serve as a key resource for both national and international energy markets,” Governor Ododo added.

He described the project as a landmark achievement that aligns with his administration’s vision of transforming Kogi into a leading energy and industrial hub in Nigeria.

Governor Ododo further assured that his government remains committed to providing an enabling environment, sustaining peace and security, and attracting more investments to the state.

Earlier, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, emphasized that the LNG plants are part of the Federal Government’s strategy to revolutionize the gas sector, positioning it as a key driver of economic prosperity.

Kyari noted that this initiative is not just a symbolic event but a concrete step towards energy transformation, stressing that all necessary equipment are ready for immediate deployment with assurance that the project would be completed on schedule in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

Kyari further commended Governor Ododo for mobilizing support from host communities, recognizing them as the first beneficiaries of the initiative.

The project, spearheaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in collaboration with private sector partners, aims to enhance domestic gas supply, drive industrialization, and create employment opportunities.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpo Ekpo, credited President Tinubu’s executive order for fast-tracking the development of the LNG plants.

He emphasized that the project is a direct response to the federal government’s push to maximize Nigeria’s gas potential and support industrialization efforts.

Similarly, Minister for Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, noted that the LNG initiative aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to create a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The event concluded with the groundbreaking ceremony at two of the project sites, attended by top government officials, investors, and industry stakeholders.