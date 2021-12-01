Ajaokuta: CSO demands rep in APPIT for equity

By Chimezie Godfrey

Participants at the November 25 National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project have demanded for Representatives in the membership of Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team, APPIT.

The participants who were more than 70 and representing various sectors of the economy urged President Muhammadu Buhari to give slots to at least one non-state actor in the Committee to give sense of belonging to the people, especially as the demand for the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company heightened to a level never before.

While rounding up at a one-day national conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project and President Muhammadu Buhari Industrialization Agenda, the participants comprising unionists from the steel sector, non-governmental organisations, NGOs, community based organisations and media executives, made the demand as part of the resolution of the participants at the conference.

The inclusion of representatives of CSOs in the composition of APPIT, the participants argued, will give more confidence on the sincerity of the Buhari administration to deliver on its promise to revival the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Further, the participants observed that while the ongoing efforts by the President is commendable, the involvement of CSOs in the implementation process will help greatly in making the members work according to promise.

It will also serve as a feedback mechanism to the general public who are anxious daily to see results from the APPIT since it’s inauguration two years ago.

The conference which held on Thursday November 25 in Abuja had the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Ministers of Mines and Steel Development as well as that of Science, Technology and Innovation in attendance.

Others include the Sole Administrator of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, the academia and the organisers private sector.

