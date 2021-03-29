The Ajalaye of Ipetu-Ijesa, Oriade Local Government of Osun, Oba Adeleke Oke, has urged traditional rulers to support efforts of governments at all levels to address the challenge of insecurity in the country.

Oke gave the advice on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at a meeting with indigenes of Ipetu-Ijesa, who are residing in Abuja.

He advised traditional rulers to work hard in securing their territories irrespective of their hindrances.

“You are ordained from heaven, by God, to be king for a purpose; that purpose is to secure your territory and by extension, Nigeria.

“We need to work together with governments and our subjects to secure our territories from insecurity,” the traditional ruler advised.

The traditional ruler also expressed the need for role of traditional rulers to be given recognition by the Nigeria Constitution.

“Traditional rulers are the closest people to the communities, until the constitution recognises their roles and give them the mandate, they cannot work effectively.

“If there is anybody that can help in addressing the insecurity challenging the country, they are the traditional rulers, they have to be involved,” he said.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to interact with sons and daughters of Ipetu community living in Abuja to unite them for the development of the town and Nigeria as a whole.

Oke, who described Ipetu-Ijesa indigenes as law abiding Nigerians, advised them not to forget their origin.

“Work hard to support your host communities and the progress of Ipetu and Nigeria at large,” the traditional ruler advised.

The Executive Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, who is from Ipetu-Ijesa, in an interview with newsmen at the meeting advised Nigerians to tolerate one another.

Hassan said tolerance among Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and ethnic divides was key, if insecurity challenge in the country must be tackled.

Hassan, who also hosted the meeting, advised Nigerians to get themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

He advised Nigerians to believe in the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and get themselves vaccinated.

“The WHO’s position is very clear that the vaccine is safe.

“If it were to be reported cases of side effects, there is hardly any any drug without side effect. The truth is that you have to weigh the balance, then go for it.

“The best thing is to take a cue from what government and the authorities saying these vaccines are safe. Let us go and get vaccinated.”(NAN)

