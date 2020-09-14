Ajagu in Canada initiates One Billion Souls for Christ Project1

Share the news













Photo: Apostle Ausbeth Ajagu

Nigeria’s Apostle Ausbeth Ajagu made history in Canada recently when his Pentium Ministries, Canada launched a One Billion Souls For Jesus Project.

The event, held on 5 September 2020, was a Holy Spirit communion service which witnessed prayers from numerous anointed men and women of God from various countries praying and dedicating the project to God. Some of the countries who clergymen and women participated included Nigeria, Canada, South Africa, Belgium, India, USA, Jamaica and Israel.

In his official launch of the project, Ajagu, who is Chief Servant of Pentium Ministries worldwide, gave a highly inspirational sermon titled THE GREAT COMMISSION making reference to Mark.16:15 which admonished all and sundry to go into the world and preach the gospel of Jesus Christ which is targeted on reconciliation of man to God.

Ajagu and his team of pastors prayed fervently for the saving of 1Billion Souls across the nations of the world especially the youth. He thereafter called for partnership and support of all well meaning persons in various nations towards the realization of the said project. Pentium Ministries is a non-denominational ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ that preaches endtime message Undiluted with affiliates and network virtually in all the nations of the world.