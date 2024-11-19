Aiyedatiwa´s victory, validation of APC by Ondo electorate-APC council

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship Election, has said that the victory of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Saturday’s poll was the validation of APC

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Mr Banji Okunomo, spokesman of APC Campaign Council made this known at a press conference on Tuesday in Okitipupa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyedatiwa of APC polled 366,781 votes to defeat his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 117, 845 votes.

Okunomo described the landslide victory as unprecedented, noting that it was the first time a governorship candidate would win in all the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“.Aiyedatiwa did not only win in all the 18 LGAs, but won in almost all the 203 wards in the state, thereby recording about 99 percent victory.

“The people of Ondo have not only spoken through their votes, but God’s pronouncement on the governor has also come to fruition,” he said.

Okunomo, who commended Ondo voters, said that the electorate had demonstrated their steadfastness, courage and unwavering support to Aiyedatiwa during the campaigns, even before the elections, which they validated at the polls.

“Ondo people’s acceptance of Aiyedatiwa is borne out of the governor’s pro-people policies in the last 10 months and his scorecard speaks for him.

“Indeed, the governor´s incredible performance in different areas of governance, ranging from education to health, agriculture, human capital development and provision of social infrastructure, were some of the indices observed by the electorate to evaluate and vote him,’’ he said.

According to him, the election served as an avenue to showcase the popularity and political strength of both the candidate and the party.

“We are convinced that the governor will embrace all regardless of the political affiliation for the sake of progress in Ondo.

“The governor will not betray the trust reposed in him by the people. He will continue to deliver on his promises of executing programmes and policies that will bring smiles to the faces of the people,’’ Okunomo said.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for discharging its duties as expected.

“Last Saturday´s election was one of the most peaceful, freest and fairest governorship elections in the history of the state,’’ he said.(NAN)