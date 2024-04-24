Aiyedatiwa’s victory: APC primary satisfies electoral laws, party constitution, says Ondo AG Ajulo

Ondo State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kayode Ajulo (SAN), has disclosed that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has fulfilled



• Wants Olusola Oke, Jimoh Ibrahim, others to congratulate winner of direct primary

Ondo State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kayode Ajulo (SAN), has disclosed that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has fulfilled all legal requirements guiding the conduct of primary election with respect to Nigeria’s Electoral Act and the party constitution and clearly won last Saturday’s governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Ajulo said this in a statement made available on Wednesday, saying that the primary election that produced Aiyedatiwa as winner was conducted in line with the provisions of the law.

The Senior Advocate also stressed that “although Governor Aiyedatiwa enjoyed and still enjoys an overwhelming support of the masses, party faithful and major stakeholders within and outside Ondo state, as evident in his landslide victory, we cannot take away the place of law, which puts to rest any issue that may arise with regards to the conduct of last Saturday’s election”

The Ondo AG also urged all other contestants, particularly the duo of Olusola Oke (SAN) and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, both of whom he described as “distinguished lawyers with in-depth knowledge of the law, to openly congratulate the governor and work with him to actualize Ondo State of our dreams”

Ajulo further noted that the election was conducted in a very orderly manner, devoid of violence and irregularities and commended the Governor Usman Ododo-led primary election committee, INEC, observer’s groups and all relevant stakeholders for a hitch-free exercise

According to chief law officer for Ondo State he is confident that Aiyedatiwa will also record a massive win in the November 2024 governorship election.

He said, “Once again, I congratulate Mr Governor on this landmark victory, I also rejoice with the people of Ondo state for being lucky to have him as a Governor at this point in time and I want to applaud the APC party faithful for displaying utmost decorum on Saturday.

“Rest assured, the Governor is not resting on his laurels and he will do everything within his power to take the state to a greater height”.

It is instructive to note that Governor Aiyedatiwa won the Ondo state APC governorship primary election by a landslide votes of 48,569 and was distantly followed by Mayowa Akinfolarin who polled 15,343 votes.