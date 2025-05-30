Aiyedatiwa vows continued healthcare funding

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to investing heavily in the state’s healthcare sector, from primary to tertiary levels.

Speaking on Friday at the First Quarter 2025 Meeting of the Ondo State Task Force on Primary Healthcare in Akure, the governor said the commitment would be pursued with increased vigour and passion.

Aiyedatiwa emphasised that his administration would continue to prioritise health sector reforms, enhance service delivery, and ensure equitable access to healthcare for all residents of the state.

He called for the adoption of proactive strategies in response to the evolving global health landscape and emerging health threats.

The governor also commended the task force for its role in coordinating responses to public health emergencies and implementing key health initiatives.

“I want this committee to focus more on the following: strengthening our primary healthcare system, expanding immunisation and disease surveillance efforts, and improving maternal and child health indicators,” he said.

He added that promoting health education and awareness in rural communities, as well as ensuring transparency, accountability, and optimal resource use, should also be key priorities.

Aiyedatiwa urged the committee to ensure that all policies were inclusive, evidence-based, and focused on long-term sustainability.

He also pledged his full support and political will to implement any recommendations that might arise from the meeting.

He called for stronger collaboration and commitment from all stakeholders in building a resilient healthcare system that guaranteed access, equity, and quality for every citizen.

Earlier in the meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Francis Akanbiemu, lauded the governor for his unwavering support in revitalising the primary healthcare system.

Akanbiemu noted that every primary healthcare concern brought before the governor had been addressed appropriately.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting was to present the agency’s performance report and identify areas for further improvement.

“We must showcase to our stakeholders the dedication of the primary healthcare system.

“This interaction allows us to move forward, and we must also demonstrate how we have utilised the funds allocated to us,” he said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Health to the Governor, Prof. Sumidele Odimayo, said the administration had made health a top priority.

He highlighted several achievements and revealed that the governor had approved the recruitment of additional healthcare personnel.( NAN)(www.nannews.ng)