Aiyedatiwa sworn-in as Ondo State Governor

By Segun Giwa

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said that he was not under any illusions that the task ahead of his administration was going to be easy.

Aiyedatiwa said this on Monday in Akure at his inauguration as the governor, but expressed confidence that with the continued support and cooperation of the people of the state, the administration shall succeed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor and his Deputy, Mr Olayide Adelami, were sworn-in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola at the ceremony witnessed by APC National Chairman, Alhaj Abdulahi Ganduje.

Also present at the occasion were Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, former APC Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Also in attendance were Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Youths, Mr Olawande Ayodele and former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko among others.

NAN reports that Aiyedatiwa and his deputy were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Nov. 16 governorship election.

In his inaugural speech, Gov. Aiyedatiwa paid tributes to past leaders of the state for laying the foundation upon which successive governments have built.

He said that his administration had in the last 14 months been able to restore the confidence of the people in government.

Aiyedatiwa said that in spite of the political division and crisis brought about by the sickness and the eventual death of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, he had demonstrated utter commitment to the development and welfare of the people.

He acknowledged and appreciated the support and goodwill of President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in the state, for his leadership and unwavering commitment to evolving a new Nigeria.

The governor stated that security of lives and properties would remain on the top of his agenda as well as creation of jobs for the people.

Aiyedatiwa said that focus would also be given to technology and innovation as part of efforts to also create new opportunities for the unemployed youth.

He added that government would build technical schools across the senatorial districts of the state.

“Our dear Sunshine State has witnessed tremendous progress in infrastructural development, provision of social amenities and public buildings, while we have kept on the front burner the social well-being of the people.

“We have impacted the state positively in agriculture, health, revenue generation, urban renewal, rural roads construction, education, employment, investments promotion and entrepreneurship.

“We like to assure you that the overwhelming renewed mandate you have freely given to us has further placed on us a huge burden of leadership and we promise never to rest on our oars.

“We make a solemn pledge this day that we shall lead and govern with the fear of God and utmost dedication to the progress of the state.

“We will prioritise the welfare of our people, particularly the most vulnerable among us – the poor, the sick and the marginalised,” the governor said.

Aiyedatiwa also appealed to opposition parties to join hands with his administration to develop the state.

He added that there was no need for unnecessary political distractions which would cost time, resources and energies that could be redirected and gainfully utilised for accelerated development. (NAN)