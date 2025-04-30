Aiyedatiwa promises continued support for security agencies

Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has expressed confidence in the capacity of the armed forces to tackle the rising insecurity in the country and defeat those undermining national

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has expressed confidence in the capacity of the armed forces to tackle the rising insecurity in the country and defeat those undermining national security.

Aiyedatiwa stated this on Wednesday in Akure during the flag off of the Nigerian Navy Year 2025 Small Arms Firing Exercise and Range Classification.

The governor said the military drill was more than a routine practice, describing it as a vital strategy of enhancing national security architecture amid rising insecurity.

Aiyedatiwa lauded the Nigerian Navy for choosing Ondo State as the host for the 2025 edition of the exercise.

He said the recent upsurge in criminal activities, including kidnapping, banditry, and other violent crimes showed the need for constant and continuous training, and operational preparedness.

“These unpatriotic acts are being perpetrated by subversive elements in the country with the sole intention of reversing the appreciable gains we have made in the area of security since assumption of office by the President.

“The exercise we are witnessing today is a testament to the dedication of Nigeria’s Navy to professionalism and excellence, and an avenue for the men of the Nigerian Navy to sharpen their skills, improve their precision, and enhance their operational effectiveness.

”We are indeed grateful for your efforts and also for your cooperation, collaboration, and for being a reliable partner.

“We recognise the sacrifices being made on our behalf to keep us secured, and we are ready to partner with you always to enhance the security architecture in our dear state,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa commended the efforts of the officers of the Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda, noting that the absence of pipeline vandalism in recent times was due to their vigilance and effective operations.

He pledged the support of this administration to all security agencies in the state, reiterating his readiness to provide logistics and strengthen operational capacity in the fight against all forms of criminality.

Earlier, the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base (FOB) Igbokoda, Capt. Aliyu Usman, described the exercise as a valuable opportunity for personnel to sharpen their skills.

“This is a great opportunity for us to test our capabilities using live ammunition.

“Given the calm nature of Ondo State, we rarely have the chance to engage in such exercises.

“I encourage all personnel, and even interested members of other security agencies, to take full advantage of this.

“By the end of this exercise, we expect to see improved weapon proficiency, reduced risks of accidental discharges, and overall enhanced efficiency in securing our communities and the nation at large,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)