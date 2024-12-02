Aiyedatiwa never used state funds for governorship election — Ajulo

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Dr Olukayode Ajulo, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Ondo State, says Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa did not use state fund in the last governorship election.

Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said this in his keynote speech during a one-day colloquium on Ondo State Public Complaints Financial Crime And Anti-Corruption Law 2022 on Monday in Akure.

The Anti-Corruption colloquium was organised by the Ondo State Public Complaints Financial Crime And Anti-Corruption Commission (SPFACC).

The commissioner, who explained that the state government had taken proactive measures to tackle corruption, said that Aiyedatiwa would not siphone public fund for personal interest or for an election.

“There was a complaint that Aiyedatiwa released money for governorship election.

“I am not surprised that Mr governor said he never touched any public fund for the election or took kobo from govwrnment coffee for the election.

“If anybody wants to prove me wrong, they should find out from the last 10 months how much we have spent and appropriated.

“The government of Ondo State has placed a premium on the fight against corruption. Mr governor understand sustainable development rooted in transparency and accountability, ” he said.

Ajulo said that Aiyedatiwa was not merely reacting to corruption, but is taking proactive measures to prevent it.

“The governor has initiated several programmes aimed at promoting good governance and accountability,” he said.

Ajulo said that under the criminal code, the state had prosecuted several corruption and fraud cases involving state funds without any conflict with federal agencies.

He appealed to the Anti-Corruption commission to focus on state level offences and work with federal bodies while avoiding jurisdictional overlap.

He, therefore, reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting the commission in it’s work to make a significant impact in reducing corruption in the state.

Earlier, Mr Williams Akintoroye, SPFACC Chairman, said that the colloquium was to look into the prevailing problems of the commission in order to move it to a solid foundation.

Akintoroye, who said that the commission was established in 2022 by the late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said that the commission was able to carry out some activities in line with the duty and provision of its enabling law.

He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to join hands with the commission to fight corruption to a stand still in the state and the country at large.(NAN)