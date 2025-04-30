Aiyedatiwa flags off dualisation of 10-km Akure-Idanre road

Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Wednesday flagged off the dualisation of the 10-km Akure-Idanre road.

By Segun Giwa

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Wednesday flagged off the dualisation of the 10-km Akure-Idanre road.

Aiyedatiwa in his speech at the programme in Akure, said his administration would complete all road projects by his administration and the immediate past administration.

The governor noted that the landmark project was not conceived or executed in isolation; rather, it was linked to his administration’s ambitious and carefully considered development blueprint.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the Akure-Idanre road was a truly critical artery that effectively binded the state capital to the historical agricultural significance of Idanre axis with high volume of vehicular traffic.

“The existing single carriageway, which once adequately served the transportation needs of our communities, has gradually evolved into a significant bottleneck, a source of daily frustrations and considerable delays for countless commuters traveling for the purposes of work, vital trade, and well-deserved leisure.

“Regrettably, this inadequacy has hindered the efficient and timely movement of essential goods and services, most notably the rich agricultural produce that flows from the fertile and productive land of Idanre towards the bustling markets in Akure and beyond.

“We can hardly quantify the consequent negative effects of this on the livelihoods of our hardworking farmers; impeding the overall pace of our State’s economic growth.

“Besides, the limitations of the single carriageway have regrettably contributed to a heightened risk of traffic accidents, causing unnecessary pain, suffering, and tragic loss within that axis,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said his administration firmly believed that an efficient road network would form the bedrock upon a sustainable and inclusive economic growth with strong social cohesion were firmly built.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr Olawoye Abiola, praised the governor for prioritising critical infrastructural projects across the state.

“The commencement of this project shows the governor’s clear focus on delivering impactful developments that will benefit our people for generations.

“The dualisation of the Akure-Idanre road is a strategic move to ease transportation, enhance safety, and stimulate economic growth,” he said.

Abiola assured the public that the construction would be carried out with strict adherence to quality standards and within the projected timelines.

He noted that the new road, with modern traffic systems, solar street light, and walkway would not only serve current needs but also support future expansion and development.

“This project is a reflection of our administration’s resolve to build infrastructure that meets global best practices and improves the everyday lives of our citizens,” he added.

The Managing Director of Roosco Construction Ltd, Mr Marcel Alrouss, whose company would be handling the project, provided details on the scope and execution of the dualisation.

He explained that the project involves the expansion of the existing road into a dual carriageway, complete with modern drainage systems, pedestrian walkways, and improved safety features. (NAN)