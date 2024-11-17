Aiyedatiwa emerges winner of Ondo governorship election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has emerged winner of the Ondo State Governorship election held on Saturday.

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, the Returning Officer of INEC and Vice Chancellor of University of Lokoja, on Sunday in Akure, declared Aiyedatiwa winner after results from the 18 local government areas were received and counted.

Akinwumi said that the APC candidate, Aiyedatiwa polled 366,781 votes to defeat his closet rival, Mr Ajayi Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 117,845 votes.

Mr Neyo Adeyemi of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came a distant third, polling 4,138 votes.

“I Olayemi Akinwumi hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2024 off-cyle Ondo State Governorship election held on the Nov. 16, 2024

“The election was contested and Lucky Aiyedatiwa of APC polled 366,781 while Ajayi Agboola of PDP scored 117,845.

“I Olayemi Akinwumi announce that Aiyedatiwa Lucky Orimisan of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is here by declare the winner and return elected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyedatiwa defeated Ajayi, a former deputy governor during the first term of the late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, and 14 other contenders in the 18 LGA of the state.

The election held on Saturday was generally reported as peaceful and without any incidence of violence and ballot snatching.(NAN)