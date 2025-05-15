Aiyedatiwa backs Aiyenuro’s 7-day Guinness barbing marathon record bid

By Sarafina Christopher

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has pledged his support for Joshua Aiyenuro, Chief Executive Officer, T-Jos Signature, as he embarks on a Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Haircut Marathon.

The governor, who made the pledge on Thursday at a meeting in his Abuja Lodge, expressed enthusiasm for the project and promised to back Aiyenuro’s efforts to bring the title back to Ondo State.

Aiyenuro, the Official Barber of the Super Eagles, was unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja by the leadership of the African Civil Society Forum (AFRICSOF) in collaboration with T-Jos Signature.

“Beyond the record attempt, Aiyenuro’s vision is to empower thousands of Nigerians with cutting-edge barbering skills, providing them with a valuable trade and gainful employment opportunities.

“His ambitious project aims to establish over 10,000 barbing points across the country, creating a vast network of jobs for young people.

“This initiative promises to have a profound impact on the nation, not only by creating jobs but also by combating social vices and steering young people towards a brighter future.

“By engaging youth in meaningful activities, T-Jos’s project seeks to foster a more productive and positive society.

“This phenomenal feat is set to showcase Joshua’s exceptional barbering skills and unwavering endurance.”

AFRICSOF said that with the attempt, Joshua aimed to make history and inspire a nation and Africa at large.

“His dedication to his craft and his passion for excellence make him the perfect candidate for this record-breaking endeavour,” the forum said.

The barbing marathon has been scheduled to hold between June 10 and June 17 at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.