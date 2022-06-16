Aiteo Cup next for us after FCT FA Cup — EFCC FC coach

Kabiru Adeyemi, the head coach of EFCC Football Club of Abuja, on Thursday in Abuja said his team’s target now is to win the 2022 Aiteo Cup.

Adeyemi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that after winning the 2022 FCT FA Cup his team were going back to prepare to win the national competition.

NAN reports that EFCC FC, a Nigeria National League (NNL) side, defeated Mailantarki Care Football Academy of Abuja 2-1 in the final match of the 2022 FCT FA Cup competition.

“We want to emulate Bayelsa United FC of Yenagoa who won the last edition of Aiteo Cup.

“Bayelsa United played in the NNL and won the competition, and we are also playing in the NNL presently and we are determined to win this year’s edition,” Adeyemi said.

He said they were aiming to make up for not being able to participate in the competition in 2021.

“We could not represent the FCT at the national level last year because we lost in the final match and only one team needed to represent FCT at the national competition.

“Now, we want to represent the FCT very well at the national level and lift the trophy like we did on Wednesday. That is our target,” the coach said.

He added that he and his players would be more challenged to do well in the national competition by the fact that they have a motivation.

“EFCC FC have won the FCT FA Cup four times and this is a commendable achievement for the team. So, we have to show we are worthy winners.

“Also, this is my first time to win as the team’s Head Coach. In the past three times we have won the FCT FA Cup, I was the team’s assistant coach. Now, I have a challenge ahead of me,” Adeyemi said.

He however pointed out that his team would need to concentrate on their campaign in the 2021/2022 NNL for now because they were not in a good position presently.(NAN)

