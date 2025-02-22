AIT, Channels TV Apologise To DSS Over Lagos Assembly reports + Watch Video

Prominent Nigerian broadcasters, Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television, have both issued apologies to the Department of State Services (DSS) over their coverage of the recent events at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

On Monday, February 17, 2025, AIT broadcast a news item reporting the presence of DSS operatives at the Lagos State House of Assembly. However, the station has since acknowledged that aspects of the report may have been incomplete and could have misrepresented the agency’s presence.

In an official statement, AIT stated:

“AIT News wishes to apologise to the Department of State Services, DSS, for the news item broadcast during our bulletin on Monday, 17th February 2025, regarding the presence of DSS officers at the Lagos State House of Assembly. Our intention was not to malign or embarrass the DSS, an institution we hold in the highest regard for its critical role in safeguarding our nation.

“Our reporting was based on eyewitness accounts and information obtained from sources at the Lagos State House of Assembly. However, we recognise that the report may have been incomplete and unintentionally misrepresented the service and the presence at the State House of Assembly. We hereby regret any embarrassment this may have caused.”

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMk32HVdG

Similarly, during an interview on Channels Television, former DSS Director, Mohammed Ngoshe, addressed the matter, suggesting that the press may have been too quick to label the DSS presence at the Assembly as an “invasion.”

“It’s maybe the work of the press,” Ngoshe remarked. “I think the press jumped to a very hasty conclusion to begin to give it names such as invasion, it was this, it was that.”

Seun, a Channels TV host, also acknowledged the mischaracterization of the DSS’s role at the Assembly. He noted that subsequent revelations confirmed that the Lagos Assembly Clerk had indeed requested DSS protection.

“If you look at the video, it was made to appear as though the lawmakers were fighting to get inside and they were shocked that DSS was there,” Seun explained. “And I think it’s right to apologise to the service to say, I mean, the use of invasion might not be the right word to use.”

Further clarifying the legal authority of the DSS, Seun stated:

“You know, clearly you’re stating, and from what we even understand, that DSS has the power under the law to move into any place as they deem fit. Is that right?”

In response, Ngoshe expressed appreciation for the clarification and the acknowledgment of the DSS’s role, while also calling for official apologies to be communicated directly to the agency.

“I hope the apologies will be carried to the DSS officially. Because we need to stop some of those things,” he stated.

The interview ended on a note of appreciation for the dedication of security personnel across Nigeria, with Seun commending officers for their service to the nation.

“We care, and we love, and we respect, and we salute your bravery, wherever you may be,” he said. “You might be in the interiors of Adamawa, or Borno State, or Benue, or in fact in Ekiti State, or Kwara, or in fact in Akwa Ibom, wherever you may be in the country, protecting the peoples of this country, we salute you tonight. Well done.”

The apologies from AIT and Channels TV mark a significant step in addressing concerns over media coverage of security operations, emphasizing the need for accuracy in reporting events involving national security institutions.

Source:Authority