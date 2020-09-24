Aisha Buhari urges Nigerians to support victims of flood

The First Lady Aisha Buhari, has urged Nigerians to support victims of flood across the country, to cushion the effect of the disaster.

She was speaking on Thursday at the distribution of relief materials donated by her Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Future Assured Initiative in Minna.

Buhari, represented by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, said the gesture was part of her passion to provide support for the needy in the society.