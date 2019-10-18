Aisha Buhari unveils Int’l Mascot for 2020 world para-powerlifting championship

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Friday unveiled the International Mascot, sports online application and clothing line for the Abuja 2020 world para-power lifting Championship in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, said the clothing line and the sports apps would serve as source of revenue for the retired athletes.



She promised to continually be in contact with the athletes to ensure their successes during the competition.

“Being an advocate of the well-being of women, children and the vulnerable people, I shall champion the course of the athletes with all my strength.

“As we unveiled the International Mascot, sport app and clothing line, let us double our efforts to support our dear sisters and brothers with greater ability to showcase their talents at the championships,’’ she said.

Mrs Buhari also urged stakeholders to support the athletes to bring out the best in them.



The Executive-Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, Dr Bello Maigari, expressed satisfaction with the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation’s achievement so far.

Maigari said the federation and other stakeholders in the sector were instrumental for the athletes’ previous successful outings.

He said arrangements were place to support the physically challenged persons in the areas of sports, education, health and social services.

“Our funding for Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation will be enhanced to support their preparations towards Tokyo 2020 Olympics,’’ he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Discrimination against Persons with Disability Prohibition Bill into law.

“This law criminalises all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities and enforces their rights to education, healthcare, accommodation, transportation, sports and emergencies,’’ Maigari said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria is expected to host over 80 countries billed to participate in the Abuja 2020 World Para-lifting Cup Championship slated for February 2020.

NAN also reports that Nigeria was awarded the hosting right after winning the competition for three times. (NAN)