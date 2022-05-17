Aisha Buhari tasks women groups on unity 

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called for unity of all women’s groups in the country.

Buhari gave the charge when she received the newly-elected 15th National Executive Members of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) led by its President, Mrs Lami Lau, at the State House, Abuja.

She said the body was recognised for its ability to unite the diverse women groups across the country.

“ President, as you know, the task of uniting women groups of different interests under one umbrella may be overwhelming.

“ Especially, when each of these groups has varied interests to pursue,” she said.

Buhari, however, said it was important to note that there was a common goal of uplifting the status of women across the country.

While assuring the visitors of her determination to support their course, Buhari also reminded them of the enormous task ahead.

“ I believe, as president of NCWS, you have a lot of work ahead, especially with diversity and denial of equal rights and opportunity for women.

She, therefore, urged them to join forces with other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the rights of women were not trampled.

Buhari reminded the delegation of the need to mobilise and sensitise women to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards.

She, however, urged the new executives to always ensure transparency and accountability while discharging affairs of the organisation.

In her response, Lau assured the first lady of her readiness to build an effective and efficient NCWS that would serve as a veritable partner in promoting gender issues.

“ My reason for coming here today is to intimate you of my visions for the council and to seek your continued support toward achieving the mission and vision of the NCWS.

“ I assure you that I will always reflect the utmost compassion, honesty and integrity required to build an all-inclusive leadership in my work to build strong frontiers for the council,” she said.

Lau also expressed her readiness by making a concerted effort toward strengthening advocacy and policy directions to end violence against women and girls.

She assured the first lady of her determination to deliver on the task before her at NCWS. (NAN)

