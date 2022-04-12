Aisha Buhari solicits unity among women to end gender inequality



By Ikenna Osuoha

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has solicited for unity among women to end all forms of gender inequalities and bias against women.

Buhari said this at the townhall meeting of women with the theme: “Women Together: Setting the Agenda: Changing the Narrative’’ in Abuja on Tuesday.

Represented by Hajiya Mairo Al-Makura, Wife of former Governor of Nasarawa State, Buhari described women as “critical components in national and global development who needed unity to achieve their desired goals.

“Unity among women is key to breaking the barriers of gender exclusiveness.’’

Mrs Lami Lau, the President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), reiterated the need for women to rally support for one another in achieving gender inclusiveness.

Lau said women must play critical roles toward achieving sustainable development goals.

She added that “just like men, women have critical roles to play in sustainable development. Having more women in politics and governance is a critical step toward attaining the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The NCWS president said it was paramount to recognise the fact that women’s rights are human rights.

She condemned the rejection of gender bills by the National Assembly (NASS), saying “it was a deliberate marginalisation of women.

“On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Nigerians and indeed the whole world got a shocking news from the Nigerian parliament with the brazen total rejection of the five gender bills that were tabled for consideration as part of the on-going efforts to amend the 1999 Constitution.

“The move by our elected representatives confirms the marginalisation of women as we seem to be constantly reminded at every turn that we live in a man’s world.’’

She said it was ideal for women to speak with one voice in confronting the discriminatory realities against women.

She saluted “the courage of the Nigerian judiciary for upholding the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in all political considerations.

“By the landmark judgment of April 6, 2022, granting Nigerian women 35 per cent affirmative action on all appointments by government, I must take a pause at this time to salute the judiciary for taking the bold step to address the structural and systemic bias against women.’’

Lau described the judgment as victory for Nigeria as it is against natural order to continue to sideline half of the country’s population.

She called on the present administration and subsequent administrations to respect the Court Order and ensure a balanced system of governance for national development.

Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, the Director-General, National Centre for Women Development, stressed the need for Nigerian women to galvanise action for implementation of the recent judgment by state actors.

She tasked women not to leave any stone unturned for the actualisation of the National Gender Agenda.

She called for effective participation to develop a strategic roadmap for the realisation of National Gender Agenda and Sustainable National Development. (NAN)

