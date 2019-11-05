Aisha Buhari’ sends delegation to patients in Kano hospitals

The First Lady of Nigeria, Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday sent a delegation to patients in various hospitals in Kano.

The delegation visited eleven hospitals and presented gift packs to 6000 patients. The gift packs contained nutritional food products.

In a message delivered at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, a senior official of Aisha Buhari Foundation, Fatima Rafindadi, who led the delegation, said the mission was in continuation of Mrs. Buhari’s national drive to show love to those who are sick and hospitalized.

She said beyond treatment and medication, this category of people need love and care; and as National Nutrition Ambassador, Mrs. Buhari always observes the need to support their nutritional requirements so that they will recover faster.

Mrs. Buhari, urged on well-meaning Nigerians to spend more on sick people some of whom may find it difficult to even pay their bills.

In an address of welcome, Chief Medical Director of the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, Dr. Hussaini Muhammad expressed gratitude to the First Lady for this huge effort, which, he noted, will encourage other privileged Nigerians to emulate.

He said as the oldest and busiest hospital in Kano state, they receive patients from long distances who are in need of care or support, her intervention, he said, is therefore highly appreciated. He said, the hospital had large traffic of patients because most of their services are free.

The remaining hospitals visited by the mission were Hasiya Bayero, Dala, Jakara, Dawanau, Bela, Muhammad Jidda, Infectious Diseases Hospital, Waziri Gidado Hospital, Abubakar Imam Hospital and Mariya Sunusi Hospital.