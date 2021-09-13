Aisha Buhari seeks working relationship with UNESCO to advance girl-child education

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has expressed determination to work with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to advance girl-child education and scale-up interventions in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mrs Buhari was speaking on Monday when she received the Director-General of UNESCO, Ms Audrey Azoulay, who paid her a courtesy visit at the sideline of the 33rd session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere programme in Abuja.

The first lady said the organisation had contributed tremendously in supporting the cultural and educational advancement of people across the globe, especially the less privileged in society.

“ I am glad to inform you that, Education is one of my foundation (Aisha Buhari Foundation`s) areas of focus, promoting girl-child education as well as educating the children of less privileged.

“ I am pleased to inform you that I just built a school in Maiduguri, Borno to cater for the education needs of the teeming population of orphans and other victims of insurgency in the state,” she said.

The first lady said, the aim of the school was to provide such children with the opportunity to have access to quality education that will transform and prepare them for productive life ahead.

“ We look forward to working with UNESCO in scaling up this intervention, in line with the aspirations of the Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 17“she said.

On her part, the Director-General, UNESCO, Ms Azoulay Audrey, commended the efforts of the first lady in championing the commitment in health, women and children`s rights as well as girl-child education.

“We are united here to face one common challenge and I know you are committed to the health, children and women`s rights, girl-child education

“One of the challenges upon these issues is the question of Bio-diversity, the loss of Bio-diversity and the consequences it has on the most vulnerable people.

“ Because we have designated new bio-sphere these are places that reconcile the protection of nature and sustainable economy and jobs for the people who leave in those places.

“ But, with the special attention on women, I know there are other areas like, children`s welfare which we wish to share a lot with you, your Excellency“ she said.

She, therefore, commended the first lady for supporting the less privileged.

The visit witnessed the presentation of hand-made traditional attires to the visitor (NAN).

