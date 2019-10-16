Aisha Buhari pledges to reinvigorate African First Ladies Peace Mission

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has expressed her desire to reinvigorate the African First Ladies Peace Mission to foster peace and sustainable development of women and children.

Mrs Buhari made the disclosure on Wednesday when she received wife of State Governors who paid her a welcome visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She informed the visiting first ladies from the states that she had already secured 2.7 hectre of land in Abuja for the construction of permanent secretariat of the mission.

”I have successfully secured 2.7 hectre of land in Abuja for the construction of the Permanent secretariat,” she said.

The first lady thanked the governors’ wives for their continued support and partnership with her NGO, the Future Assured Programme, in providing support to women and children, especially in the areas of health, education and women and youths empowerment.

She also thanked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the governors’ wives for supporting the advocacy to improve maternal and child health in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari however, apologised to her children and well meaning Nigerians over the viral video circulating on social media for the embarrassment the video might have caused to the institution.

She also used the opportunity to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the appointment of some Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants to assist in carrying out activities of her office.

According to her, the gesture will assist her to concentrate more in the home front.

On her part, the representative of Northern Governors Wives Forum and Wife of Borno State Governor, Dr Falmata Zulum, declared their loyalty and support to the first lady towards uplifting the lives of women and children in Nigeria.

”I want to assure you of our loyalty and support to all your initiative towards uplifting the wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

”We are ever ready to take on any assignment in seeing that women and children are in good health, especially with your Future Assured Programme.

“We are going to give you all the necessary support you require because we believe any decision you take will be in the best interest of women and children in Nigeria,” Zulum said.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of Southern Governors Wives Forum, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, said they were at the State House to welcome the first lady from her visit to the United kingdom and thanked God for her safe return in good health.

Obaseki prayed the Almighty God to guide and protect the first lady to achieve her purpose of being there for the wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

The meeting was attended by the wife of Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani, wife of former Governor of Nasarawa State Mrs Mairo Al-Makura among others. (NAN)