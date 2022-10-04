Aisha Buhari pledges support for DEPOWA Post Trauma Centre

By Ahmed Ubandoma

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has expressed readiness to support the construction of Post Trauma Stress Disorder (PTSD) Centre in Abuja, initiated by the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA).

The centre is expected to provide treatment, rehabilitation and psychosocial services to military personnel and other members of the security services suffering from PTSD.

Mrs Buhari made the pledge on Tuesday during foundation laying ceremony of the PTSD Wellness Centre initiated by DEPOWA, headed by Mrs Victoria Irabor, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff.

“ I understand the challenges associated with Post Trauma Stress Disorder and its impact on military families.

`We must appreciate members of the Armed Forces and their families for their sacrifices and contributions to nation building, because many have fallen in the course of these sacrifices; you forever remain evergreen in our minds.

“Many Soldiers are either wounded physically or mentally in the course of their duty and this centre when completed will ensure testing, treatment and rehabilitation of PTSD Patients’’ she said.

The first lady explained that, project of such magnitude was key to sustaining mental health of families of military and other armed forces officers and men on the frontline, hence the need to prioritise it.

She, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government and military authorities to mobilise resources to ensure the speedy completion of the centre for the benefit of members of the Armed forces and their families.

“This project is timely because Post Trauma Stress Disorder is a problem that needed a quick solution, so fundraising is not a solution it is the responsibility of the military authorities,’’ she said.

While commending the initiative of DEPOWA for establishing the PTSD Centre, the first lady expressed optimism that the federal government will continue to support the armed forces in their task of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The first lady called on relevant stakeholders to ensure quality and sustained care for soldiers who suffered from post trauma stress disorder. (NAN)

