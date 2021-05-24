Aisha Buhari pays condolence visit to Late Brig-Gen. Olayinka’s family

The First Lady, , on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Brig. Gen. Olatunji Olayinka, who died in a plane crash in Kaduna .

Late Olayinka, who died alongside Chief of Army , Lt. Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim, until his death the Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army.

The first lady, who represented by her Special Assistant on African First Lady’s Peace Mission, Dr. Mairo Almakura, described the deceased as a true patriot, who ensure discipline and hard work among officers in the force.

Mrs Buhari in her condolence message said, Olayinka and his colleagues would be greatly missed.

She, therefore, prayed the Almighty God to repose the soul of the deceased and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Olayinka died in a plane crash alongside the Chief of Army , senior officers and crew in Kaduna. (NAN).

