Aisha Buhari, others lead top dignitaries to FIN Women Africa-UAE Investment Forum



• Govs wives of Kaduna, Kebbi, Kwara to grace event

• Industry Minister, Nike Akande, Rev Esther Ajayi among keynote speakers

• Women empowerment, job creation, others top agenda

Top dignitaries including Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari; first female President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan; Zimbabwean First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa; State Governors wives of Kaduna, Kebbi and Kwara: Mrs Hadiza el-Rufai, Dr Zainab Bagudu and Mrs Olufolake AbdulRasaq, will lead a host of other global business leaders to this year’s FIN Women Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum, Awards & Exhibitions.



Other keynote speakers at the event include

the Nigerian Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; former Minister of Industry, Mrs. Onikepo Nike Akande and a philanthropist and Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church C & S Worldwide, Reverend Esther Ajayi.



Other top dignitaries attending the event, scheduled to hold between November 22 and 24, 2021 in Dubai, are the Associate Vice President, International Operations, Dubai Tourism, Mrs Hoor Mohammad Noor Al Khaja; Founder and Group CEO, Golden Empire Legacy Limited, Joana Gyan Cudjoe; Managing Partner at Bizzmosis Group, Marianna Bulbuc; Founder, Majestic Coin, Mwamba Solomon wa Ngoy and Director Africa, International Operations, Dubai Tourism, Ms Stella Obinwa.



The event is supported by the UAE Government and will have in attendance His Excellency, Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, who has reconfirmed that he will personally be in attendance.

The Chief Executive of FIN, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, also disclosed that the FIN Women Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum, scheduled to hold at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, will host leading women from every sector from within and outside Africa and will further provide platforms that will help forge positive changes for women.



Fayomi further disclosed that the forum will initiate robust conversations on the empowerment of women and tasks participants on improved know-how on available opportunities for trade, investment and tourism.



She added that the forum with a theme, titled: “The way to a prosperous women of of Africa brand,” will attract over 100 top business and professional women and men from various African countries and the Middle East.

She also disclosed that there will be pre-arranged meetings organized to meet with investors and donors to help support projects and initiatives. The event will also recognize women change makers in different sectors during the award reception.



The high point of the event is the FIN WOMEN AWARDS where deserving, female, male, institutions and entrepreneurs including top business Personalities and ﬁrms will be decorated with various Awards and Certiﬁcate of Honor.



Also speaking on behalf of FIN Women Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum, the Founder & President, Leading Women of Africa (LWA), Ms Madelein Mkunu, stated that the active participation of women will not only contribute to the success of the event but will also serve as a strong evidence of women’s commitment to economic development.



The Forum is also set to connect leading female decision-makers from public and private sectors from Africa to UAE investors and women entrepreneurs and contribute in the promotion of sustainable and equitable economic growth and integration in Africa as well as the UAE.



The event aims to attract decision-makers from Africa to engage and build meaningful partnerships with prominent businesses in the UAE.



The engagements at the Forum will result in economic development, skills, job creation for women through Industrialisation and assist in removing barriers to trade and investment for women between Africa and Middle East in general and UAE in particular.

The UAE is recognised as the globalized financial region and the undisputed tourism, trade and investment hub.



According to the World Economic Forum, women are becoming a force to be reckoned with on the business scene across the Middle East with one in three small enterprises being founded or led by women.



FIN Women Africa- UAE Trade Investment Forum added that on a leadership front, there is a significant rise of women leaders making waves in the region with more women being elevated to top leadership positions.

It added, “Africa is an increasingly important continent in terms of economic opportunities with a rich and vibrant culture, housing dynamic female minds who can help shape the global future outlook.



“During the last two decades, Africa has made remarkable progress within the African economies and is among the fastest growing economies being long considered as a land of unexploited opportunities.

“Furthermore, according to the World Bank, Africa is a world leader when it comes to female entrepreneurship. In recent decades, Africa has also witnessed a tremendous increase in female top political and corporate leadership positions.”

