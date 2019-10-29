Aisha Buhari mourns Mrs. Tafawa-Balewa

The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari has commiserated with the family of late Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa over the death of his wife, Hajiya Aishatu Jummai Balewa on Sunday.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the President (Office of the First Lady)Media & Publicity, Aliyu Abdullahi, expressed the First Lady’s sadness over the death.

Mrs. Balewa died in Lagos on Sunday, 27th October, 2019.

Mrs. Buhari described the death of the 85 year old matriarch as a loss not just to her family, but the people of Bauchi state and the nation as a whole.

She expressed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving family of the late Prime Minister and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.