Aisha Buhari mourns Ismaila Isa Funtua

July 22, 2020 News Editor News 0



Share the news

The First Lady, , has commiserated with Mrs Hauwa  Funtua, over the death of her husband.

Funtua, 78, died on Monday night in Abuja.Buhari said: “Funtua will be remembered for his support to female politicians, especially his role to get them appointed into different boards in the last four years.

“I extend my condolence to Hauwa  and the entire family over the death of Malam Ismaila Funtua.

“We pray that Allah SWT will grant him aljannatul firdaus.”

May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”. (NAN).


Share the news
Tags: , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*