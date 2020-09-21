Aisha Buhari mourns Emir of Zazzau

Share the news













The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has commiserated with the family of late Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris over the demise of the monarch who died at the age of 84.

Aisha who expressed her condolence through her tweeter handle on Monday, in Abuja, expressed sadness over the demise of the longest serving monarch in the North.

”It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, the Emir being one of the longest serving emir in recent history, played his role as the custodian of the traditional institution while alive.

”I therefore wish to extend my condolence to the government and people of Kaduna state and Zazzau Emirate over his demise.

” I prayed that almighty Allah will grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss” she tweeted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Idris was born on Feb. 20, 1936 to the family of Malam Idrisu Auta and Hajiya Aminatu and died around 11:00 a.m. Sunday, at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference hospital in Kaduna.

He was the 18th Emir of Zazzau and the Chairman of Zazzau Emirate Council. He ascended the throne on Feb. 8, 1975 following the demise of Alhaji Muhammadu Aminu, the 17th Emir of Zazzau. He served as private secretary to the Sarkin Zazzau, Muhammadu Aminu.

He became the secretary of the Zaria Native Authority Council in 1965. He took the title of Dan Madamin Zaria in 1973 and became the district head of Zaria and Kewaye in the same year. (NAN)

