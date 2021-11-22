Aisha Buhari lays foundation of AFLPM Secretariat in Abuja

The President, African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) and Nigeria`s first lady, Aisha Buhari, on Monday laid the foundation of a befitting secretariat for the African First Ladies Peace Mission to provide office accommodation for a conducive working condition for members of staff of the mission.

Mrs Buhari who led other African First Ladies to the foundation-laying ceremony of AFLPM Secretariat shortly after she was elected President of the Mission in Abuja, pledged to commit her time and resources to sustainable peace conflict resolution on the continent.

The first lady who acquired about 2.7 hectares of land for the development of the Permanent Secretariat of AFLPM in Abuja, said the mission was created 26 years ago to promote peace on the continent.

“As you are all aware, 26 years ago the African First Ladies Resolution instituted a peace mission with the aim to examine peace and security situations of our continent.

“The objective of the mission was to mobilize resources to mitigate incidents of conflicts and complex humanitarian emergencies in Africa.

“I therefore want to use this medium to encourage African women to take advantage of every given opportunity to advance the course of peace making, peace building and conflict resolution as our contribution to rebuilding Africa,“ she said.

Mrs Buahari, who was accompanied to the venue of the foundation-laying ceremony by the visiting African first ladies as well as former first ladies of Nigeria, including Patience Jonathan and Maryam Abacha, said the mission will only achieve its objectives if there is peace and commitment among members states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Buhari was accompanied to the foundation laying ceremony by the first ladies Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo Brazzaville, Sao Tome and Principe as well as representatives of Zimbabwe, Cote d’Ivoire, Mauritania, Liberia and Namibia (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...