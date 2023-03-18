Aisha Buhari lauds women contributions to peace building in Africa 

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The President, Africa First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) Aisha Buhari, has lauded the commitment, zeal and contributions of women towards promoting Peace building across African Continent.

Mrs Buhari disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the head of Information in her office Mr Suleiman Haruna, on Saturday in Abuja.

Haruna said that the president was speaking when she received a delegation from the African Union who paid her courtesy visit to assess the level of work at the newly-constructed AFLPM Secretariat in Abuja.

She told the delegation that the objective of the meeting was to outline areas where AU can support the mission to strengthen its institutional capacity towards promoting peace building inline of its core mandate.

In his response, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahmat represented by his Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security Mr Adeoye Bankole, expressed confidence in the leadership role of Mrs Buhari in steering the affairs of the mission.

Mahmat said, the AFLPM president had demonstrated courage, passion and committment in handling the affairs of the mission.

He therefore expressed the AUs commitment to support the activities of the ission towards providing lasting solutions to issues militating against peace and development in Africa.

The delagation had earlier inspected the ongoing construction work at the headquarters of the mission along airport road Abuja.

The AU delegation expressed appreciation for the level of the work done so far and promised to support the mission towards actualising its mandate(NAN)