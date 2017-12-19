Aisha Buhari inaugurates youths, women centre in Kano

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has inaugurated Aisha Buhari Skills Acquisition Centre for women and youths aimed at eradicating drug and youth restiveness among the younger generation.

Mrs Buhari who performed the inaugural ceremony in Kano, also presented certificates to 500 graduates who were trained on modern fish farming, paint making, shoe and bags making as well as leather works.

The wife of the president, however, used the occasion to call on wealthy individuals in Nigeria to support the beneficiaries with start-up capital to enable them to earn a decent living.

The centre, inaugurated under her pet project, the “Future Assured” initiative, will be charged with the responsibility of training women and youths in different skills acquisitions.

She also said that the beneficiaries, who were part of the second batch of her skills acquisition, were trained in barbing and manicure.

Mrs Buhari advised the graduands to utilise the skills acquired to set-up their businesses to enable them to be employers of labour, instead of being job seekers.

In her speech, the wife of Kano State Governor, Dr. Hafsat Ganduje, expressed gratitude to Mrs Buhari for providing necessary support to women and youths in the state.

Hafsat said that the wife of the president was in Kano to add value to the people of the state, a week after the official working visit of her husband President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

Mrs Ganduje, who recalled the similar gesture done to women of Kano state by Mrs Buhari in the last quarter of the year where 2,200 women were trained in different skills acquisition programme, prayed God to reward her.

The wife of president inspected the exhibition of the materials and handiwork of the graduands.

Earlier, Buhari visited the residence of late Danmasanin Kano, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Sule, to condole the family over the death of the first Republic politician (NAN).