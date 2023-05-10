Aisha Buhari inaugurates POWA secretariat, skills acquisition centre in Abuja

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has inaugurated an upgraded skills acquisition centre of Police Officers` Wives Association (POWA) in Dei-Dei, Abuja to cater for the entrepreneurial needs of the police family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari, while performing the inauguration on Wednesday, used the occasion to unveil the refurbished POWA secretariat in Abuja.

She commended the wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Mrs Hajara Alkali-Baba, for her giant strides, urging her to sustain the tempo.

“ With these projects, I am sure POWA has positioned itself as a vehicle for uncommon transformation across police communities.

“We are all gathered here to celebrate the uncommon transformational drive of POWA and the POWA president for emulating my ‘Future Assured’ qualities, as she brings back to life this skills acquisition centre in Dei- Dei.

“I, therefore, urged POWA president to be resilient in the task of providing social welfare to the police families across the country” she said.

Responding, the POWA president expressed commitment to the utilisation of available resources to enhance the welfare and wellbeing of the police family across the country.

Alkali-Baba said that the centre, initiated by her predecessor, Hajiya Zahra Abubakar, was upgraded to include an ultra-modern beauty therapy and hair dressing saloon.

According to her, the centre also has an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre and a section for adult education. (NAN)