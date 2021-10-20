Aisha Buhari hosts Turkish First Lady, lauds Nigeria-Turkey relations

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, says the visit of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, will strengthen efforts in providing the needed support for girl-child education, women empowerment, maternal and child health.

Mrs Buhari was speaking when she received the Turkish first lady at the side-line of a bilateral meeting between Nigeria`s President Muhammadu Buhari and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey at the State House, Abuja.

“I really appreciate Mrs Erdogan for the visit and this will go alone way in strengthening the relationship between my pet project, Aisha Buhari Foundation and her Foundation.

She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the girl-child education and the less privileged, especially children in the Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs).

Mrs Buhari said the visit availed them the opportunity to strengthen their existing relations with a view to finding solutions to the incessant cases of domestic violence, women’s rights and child abuse.

The two first ladies, who met behind closed-doors, expressed their desire to strengthen relationship to secure the future of Nigerian women and children through their individual foundation(NAN)

