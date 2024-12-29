Aisha Buhari graces 2024 Calabar Carnival in style

Former First Lady Aisha Buhari on Saturday made a stunning appearance at the 2024 Calabar Carnival Street Party with an impeccable style and elegance

By Taiye Olayemi

Her presence added a touch of sophistication to the carnival, renowned for its colourful costumes, mesmerising performances, and infectious energy.

Mrs Buhari’s fashion sense was on point, as she donned a pink outfit that showcased her taste and style.

The former first lady sat at the VIP area with other dignitaries to enjoy the beautiful sights and sounds as seven competitive and seven non-competitive bands thrilled revellers with series of performances.

Her attendance at the carnival showed her commitment to promoting Nigerian culture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was also attended by Gov. AbdulRahman AbddulRasaq of Kwara and Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, some National Assembly members and ambassadors. (NAN)