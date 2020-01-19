Aisha Buhari donates food items in Kano

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on January 17th and 18th, distributed food items to the people of Kano State through her pet-project, Future Assured.

In her goodwill message delivered by Alhaji Mohammed Usman Albishir, Special Assistant to the President on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), Mrs Buhari said her passion for ending hunger and childhood malnutrition does not start and end with covering meetings and making compound declarations.

She said she believed in being practical and taking action towards a definite tangible desire.

“It was this passion that drove me and my team in 2016 to roll out the GET INVOLVED nutrition campaign, where we mobilized food support through a crowd sourcing mechanism for vulnerable population.” she said.

Mrs. Buhari said as mother of the nation, she is driven by love and compassion for the weak and the most vulnerable in our society.

“Today, my team and I are once again here in Kano in continuation of our efforts in reaching out to the people of Kano State through the food distribution program for the benefit of the masses”.

The First Lady also added that similar support is currently ongoing throughout the country.

Among the groups that benefitted from this round of food distribution programmes are the Kano State Road Traffic Authority (KAROTA), various orphanages in Kano State, Hisbah Board, Kannywood Movie Hub, an NGO (Today’s Life Foundation), and a cancer patient, Mallam Idris Yunusa, who was visited at home and personally delivered the food items by the First Lady’s team.

The food items distributed in Kano at the Sani Abacha Stadium Indoor Hall, Kano included large number of bags of rice, Cartons of Spaghetti, Gallons of oils and some warm clothes for the harmattan season.

Dr. Bappa DanAgundi, the Managing Director of KAROTA, who delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the Government Agencies beneficiaries expressly thanked the First Lady for her humanitarian gestures, he also called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the Nigerian First Lady while assuring her that all items will reach the intended beneficiaries.

He further called on his corps members to help all other organizations in ensuring the food items were delivered safely to their various destinations.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mandawari also gave vote of thanks on behalf of the industrious Kannywood, in his remarks, recanted the economic conditions of the Country when President Muhammadu Buhari came on board and expressed satisfaction that the Buhari administration, is steadily but surely restoring the country to the path of economic growth and development.

He stated that the good gestures of the First Lady did not come as a surprise to the Kannywood Movie Industry as they were used to such kindness from the First Lady.

The First Lady’s delegation was led by Mr. Hadi Uba, the Special Assistant to the President on Administration (Office of the First Lady) Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the First Lady), Alhaji Mohammed Usman Albishir, Special Assistant to the President on OFLAD, Mrs. Rose Audu and Saidu Suleiman of the Future Assured Program and Aisha Buhari Foundation.