Aisha Buhari distributes food items to 52 vulnerable groups in Bauchi

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, on Thursday distributed food items to 52 groups in Bauchi state through her pet-project, Future Assured.

A statement by Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity (Office of the First Lady), said Mrs Buhari was represented at the distribution, by Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, Bauchi Governor’s wife, who distributed the food items to the group of beneficiaries.

Mrs Mohammed informed the gathering of the beneficiaries that “the mother of the nation was passionate about the less privileged and does not discriminate amongst the poor as religious, ethnic and other diverse groups have benefitted from the distribution of the food items which covered the 20 local government areas of the State”.

Mrs. Hassana Harkila, leader of the Christian Association of Nigerian Women thanked Mrs Buhari for the gesture.

“The impact of the kind gesture by the Nigerian First Lady was very significant at a time like this when the poor needed it the most,” she said.

Mallam Mas’ud Suleiman, speaking on behalf of the Muslim beneficiaries, assured Mrs Buhari that the food items will reach the intended beneficiaries.

Mrs. Bala Mohammed also speaking on behalf of Bauchi state beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to Mrs Buhari and her Future Assured Program, for the unprecedented humanitarian gesture to Bauchi State people, the first of its kind in the State.

The food items distributed included a large number of 50kg bags of rice, Cartons of Spaghetti and Gallons of Vegetable Oil.