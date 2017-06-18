Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari was yesterday recognized by Tell Communications Limited, Publishers of Tell Magazine, as Woman of the Year 2016. She was recognized for the humanitarian activities of her NGO Future Assured.

The Tell Awards 2016 took place at the Civic Center, Victoria Island Lagos, Saturday evening, 17thJune 2017.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented at the occasion by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, expressed appreciation for the award, saying it signifies recognition of the activities of Future Assured and a push for her to do more; she therefore pledged her commitment to the service of humanity and spreading the milk of human kindness, especially to those that are less privileged.

Speaking during a welcome address, President of Tell Communications Limited, Mr. Nosa Igiebor said the sole purpose of the Tell awards is to inspire Nigerians and tell them that the situation is not as hopeless as it may seem, as there could always be some silver lining at the end of the dark corner.

On Aisha Buhari, Mr. Igiebor said “Her efforts in touching lives of women and girl-child through Future Assured, an NGO founded by her, is commendable; she has also played vital role in total amelioration of plights of Nigerians in the North East”

Other awardees include Oni of Ife who bagged the award of Man of the Year, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Icon of Democracy; and Governors Kashim Shettima of Borno, and Prof. Ben Ayade of Cross River, both as Governor of the Year.

Posthumous awards were also presented to Gani Fawehinmi as All-time National Hero of Rule of Law and Human Rights advocacy, and Dele Giwa – All time National Icon of Freedom of Speech. Their awards were received by their families.

Speakers at the event harped on the need for national unity and called on Nigerians with separatist tendencies to abandon such tendencies and embrace peace.