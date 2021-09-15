Aisha Buhari Cup: Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat Mali 2 – 0

The Falcons of Nigeria Wednesday defeated the Female Eagles of Mali in the opening match of the maiden Aisha Buhari Cup women football tournament.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament is holding at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium with six teams participating.


The four other teams are from Cameroon, Morocco, South Africa and Ghana.


The competition, tagged ”Playing for Good” is being by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with the of the Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF).


The event is help drum up for women and girl-child for opportunities.(NAN)

