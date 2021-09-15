Aisha Buhari Cup: Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat Mali 2 – 0

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos defeated the Female Eagles of Mali in the opening match of the maiden Aisha Buhari Cup women football tournament.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament is holding at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium with six teams participating.



The four other teams are from Cameroon, Morocco, South Africa and Ghana.



The competition, tagged ”Playing for Good” is being organised by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with the support of the Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF).



The event is to help drum up support for women and girl-child empowerment for better opportunities.(NAN)

