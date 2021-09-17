Aisha Buhari counsels parents to encourage the Girl-Child to embrace Football

September 17, 2021



The first lady, Aisha Buhari, has expressed the need for parents to encourage their children, especially the girl-child, to venture the game of football for greater opportunities and economic emancipation.

Mrs Buhari was speaking on Thursday when she received a delegation of FIFA led by its President Gianni Infantino, who paid her a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.She urged Nigerian not to see football as a game only meant for men or for passion, but an economic enterprise.”


NPower

Football has tremendous not only on the part of the Administrators or the families of the players, but on the society at large.”We, therefore, have a role to play as parents to change the narrative to  and increase positive attitudes towards gender equality and development”, she said. 

The explained that her collaboration with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to host the Aisha Buhari Invitational ’s Tournament was to promote ’s football for greater opportunities. “I collaborated with the to promote football in and worldwide, through the Aisha Buhari Cup, to build on the gains achieved so far and to create additional opportunities for the girl-child” she said. 

In response, The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, commended the for her leadership role in tackling issues associated with empowerment, Gender-Based violence, and children’s rights, as well as education. 

He also commended the organisers of the Aisha Buhari ’s football tournament. ”The Aisha Buhari tournament will serve as a shining of empowerment worthy of emulation around the world”, he said. (NAN) 

