Aisha Buhari condoles with Kyari’s family

By Chimezie Godfrey

Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has condoled with the family of late Chief of Staff to the President.

Buhari who said this in a statement on Saturday, asked God to grant the family of the late Chief of Staff the fortitude to bear the loss.

She said,” From God Almighty we came and to him we shall return. I condole with the family of late Mallam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljanatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen.

“While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to COVID-19 pandemic.”