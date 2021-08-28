Aisha Buhari condoles with Ex-Women Affairs Minister, Maina, over husband`s death

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Saturday condoled with the former Minister Women Affairs, Mrs Zainab Maina, over the death her husband, Umar Maina.

The deceased, a Secretary in the defunct Gongola state, died at the age 77 after a protracted illness.

Mrs Buhari offered her condolences when she led members her immediate family, friends and well wishers to the residence the deceased in Abuja.

In an emotion-laden voice, the first lady described the death as a great loss not only to the family but to the entire country, considering his contributions to national and development, especially in the civil service reforms.

She, therefore, prayed to almighty Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In her response, Mrs thanked the first lady for the condolence visit and prayed the almighty Allah to grant her good health. (NAN)

