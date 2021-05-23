Aisha Buhari commiserates with families of late COAS, others in Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, commiserated with the families of late , Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim , and 10 others who died in a plane crash on Friday in Kaduna.

The Assistant to the first lady on Media, Mr Abdullahi, said on Sunday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari offered her condolences when she led members of the  immediate first family, friends and well wishers to the residence of the deceased Army .

In an emotional laden mood, Mrs Buhari said the decesed and his colleagues died as heroes and would forever remain in her and the minds of Nigerians.

She also commended their contribution so far in the fight against insurgency in the country.

NAN reports that the late died alongside his colleagues, Brig.-Gen. M. Abdulkadir, Brig.-Gen. Olayinka, Brig.-Gen. Kukiya, Maj. L.A Hayat, Maj. Hamza, Sgt. Umar.

Others are Flight Lt T.O ASANIYI, Flight Lt. A.A Olufade, Sgt. Adesina and ACM Oyedepo. (NAN)

