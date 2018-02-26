Aisha Buhari commiserates with parents of 21 deceased students of GDSS Misau

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has commiserated with the Misau Emirate Council as well as the parents of 21 students of Government Day Secondary School, Misau, involved in an accident.

The students died in a ghastly motor accident along Bauchi-Kano express way while going to Kano on excursion on Feb. 13.

However, Mrs Buhari’s letter of condolence was conveyed to the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman IV by the leader of the delegation Hajiya Aisha Babagana-Bunu, on Monday in his Palace in Misau.

Mrs Buhari, who commiserated with the council, teachers and the bereaved families on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari’s family and the Nigerian women, said the students died at a time that Nigeria needed them most.

“I write on behalf of my family and the entire women in Nigeria to express our heartfelt sympathy over the unfortunate accident that claimed the lives of your subjects.

“We indeed sympathised with you, the Emirate Council and the bereaved families.

“As we mourn their death, we will continue to pray to almighty God to grant them eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the loss” she said.

The wife of the President, however, used the event to present undisclosed amount of money to the families of the deceased students and three teachers who died in the accident.

Responding, the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman IV, thanked the wife of the President for identifying with the Emirate and the deceased families at this time of grief.

The emir, who spoke in Hausa Language, also thanked Mrs Buhari for her consistent show of love and concern for women and youths in Nigeria.

“We thank you for providing financial support to the deceased families and we assure you of adequate distribution of the money to the deceased families.

“I assured you that the donation will go a long way to support the families,” he said.

In his closing remark, the Chief Imam of Misau Emirate, Sheikh Usman Baba, prayed to almighty to guide and protect the wife of the president and the president.

He also prayed to God to grant the deceased students and teachers eternal rest. (NAN).